Community supports local hospitals with food donations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health Network’s doctors and nurses have been getting some much-needed help as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“The generosity and the kindness has just been overwhelming and the staff has just been appreciative of it,” said Tina Banning, Culinary and Nutrition Care Manager.

Earlier this week, Grammy-winning singer, Lizzo, sent lunch to staff at Grandview Medical Center bringing a pleasant surprise during difficult times.

“We have our cafeteria, but like Governor DeWine has said and mandated, we are to-go only and so our staff is ordering online via our intranet and getting their food, that way they’re picking it up at our door to our cafeteria and so they are still being fed that way,” Banning said.

On Thursday, staff at Soin Medical Center received lunch donations from McAlister’s Deli.

“We are in awe of all the healthcare workers. They are the frontline and they are amazing!” Jacob Mulvey, Owner/Operator of McAlister’s Deli in Dayton said.

“They are bringing blessings, actually, is what it feels like with their outreach to us,” Banning added.