Community support through ‘Helping Hands’ to Premier Health workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many Miami Valley residents are finding ways to give back to those on the front lines. Officials with Premier Health said they are seeing an outpouring of support that’s been incredible.

Premier Health officials said that their “Helping Hands” initiative was already working as an inter-hospital resource, to allow different departments to help out other departments with any need they had.

Premier Health System Vice President, Lainie Dean, said they got Chick-fil-a and Tropical Smoothie deliveries to their testing facilities, Coco’s Bistro provided sandwiches and soups to those on those on the front lines, and so many more food donations.

Dean said the donations are coming in in every form and fashion.

“We are getting medical supplies from businesses that are closed, dental offices, ophthalmology practices,” said Dean.

So Dean said they decided to coordinate a way for people to help after an overwhelming interest from the community and have set up information online on ways to help through their Helping Hands initiative.

First, through Project Protect, where Dean said they are asking those who can sew to make gowns and masks.

“We have a pattern and specific procedure and guideline that we’ve been offering to our master sewers throughout our volunteer organization and the community,” said Dean. “We’ve had over 400 community organizations reach out to us to help us with that.”

She said many people are offering to volunteer when the pandemic slows down and non-clinical workers will be needed, while others are highlighting workers who are going above and beyond during this health crisis.

“One of the most impressive things has been our “Healthcare Heroes” and that campaign where people are sending messages of support and kindness to our front care workers, that has been incredible,” said Dean. “Little kids are sending posters with loving messages, it is really grabbing the hearts of the teams and it’s been really incredible.”

Premier Health is asking Miami Valley residents to help them share the positive stories of their health care heroes on their social media platforms by sending your stories.

They ask you to send them a quick picture or video and a couple of sentences about the people in the photo to mawerden@premierhealth.com.