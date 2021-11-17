XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Following the death of Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer Tuesday night, a community is mourning the loss of a county leader.

Sheriff Fischer was attending a B.S.S.A Sheriff’s Convention in Sandusky, Ohio when he suffered a medical emergency. Fischer was then taken to the Firelands Regional Medical Center, and pronounced dead after not long after arriving.

In honor of Sheriff Fischer’s life, the City of Xenia held flags at half-staff on Wednesday, and women a part of the Dayton Police Wives Association tied blue ribbons on polls across the city.



A blue ribbon in honor of Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer wrapped around a tree (left). A ribbon placed on a pipe just outside The Greene County Sheriff’s Office (right).

One of those women, Xenia Police Service Aid and former co-worker of Sheriff Fischer’s, Christina Shaw. “He was an all around good guy. Help anyone, do anything for anyone,” said Shaw.

Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays was also shocked by Sheriff Fischer’s death, as she was just with him on Veterans Day. “It’s just devastating. It’s so unexpected. It’s such a huge loss,” said Mayor Mays. “He’s very well known within the county as the sheriff, but he also spent 20 years in Xenia as a police officer here. So, his ties with this community, his love for this community just runs so deep.”

The love for his community continued when he became Greene County sheriff. In an interview from 2 NEWS archives with Sheriff Fischer in 2003, the then newly-elected sheriff shared the excitement he felt to be chosen for the position. “Just disbelief right at the minute. It’s something you want but when it’s named it’s like…I was expecting the other way,” said Sheriff Fischer.

Mayor Mays says she and her team plan on holding some kind of memorial service for Sheriff Fischer, but haven’t completed those details yet. Funeral arrangements and other memorial service details for Sheriff Fischer have yet to be announced.