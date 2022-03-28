UNION, Ohio (WDTN) — The Northmont community rallied together to help a man hurt in a motorcycle accident.

On March 1 sometime after 4 p.m. Donald “DL” West was hurt in a motorcycle accident near Park Avenue and North Jay Street in West Milton. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his head and neck.

“What he has is a brain injury. So his brain actually swelled. They had to drill to put holes in his head and relieve the pressure. It was pretty serious. So it’s going to take him some time to get over that. It’s not going to be overnight. So he has a long road to recovery,” said Mandy Myers, one of West’s childhood friends.

The community held a benefit to raise money for West’s medical expenses at the Brown and Small VFW Post on North Main Street in Union. The benefit took place on Sunday, March 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The benefit featured a barbeque dinner, a basket raffle and a bake sale.

“People have donated baskets to the raffle, people have donated money and people are here so the support and the love is overwhelming,” said Robin Jankowski.

A GoFund Me has also been set up for West. To donate, click here.