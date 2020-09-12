Community pushes to support Barrel House

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Barrel House on East Third Street says it is seeing a boom in business this week thanks to the kindness of the community.

Two women created a Facebook event called the Dayton Loves Barrel House Buyout Sale to help the small business. More than 130 people are participating, with 160 more trying to make time to swing by.

The Barrel House is a family business and the owners say they’re humbled by the support.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming in to support us, which is fantastic, but we’re just doing our best to stay open as long as we can,” said Co-Owner Sara Stathes.

The event started Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

