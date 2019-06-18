Community prepares for boom from Dayton Air Show

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The skies aren’t the only thing getting busier during the 2019 Dayton Air Show. Organizers expect 50,000-60,000 visitors to shop, eat and spend time in the Miami Valley during the upcoming weekend.

“I think we do have some people that come in while they’re here at the Air Show… maybe sneak in for a cut while they’re here in Vandalia,” said Zack Doles, a barber at the Vandalia Barber Shop on U.S. 40. “We definitely stay busy because of it, for sure.”

Doles explained the barber shop and other businesses may shut down during the Friday Air Show parade because it becomes difficult for patrons to find parking, but said he appreciates the attention the area receives from out-of-town guests.

Tuesday, Air Show staff was meeting with law enforcement to go over safety procedures. Public Safety Director Roger Doctor said the majority of preparations begin in September, more than 7 months before guests arrive.

Organizers continuously check on accommodations for performers. Doctor explained spectators also frequent area hotels and businesses during the Air Show weekend, generating close to $4 million each year.

“It’s great to be able to provide a little boost for the economy here,” Doctor said. “To be able to see restaurants and hotels full; that’s always good.”

Vandalia-area proprietors said even if they don’t see a major boom in business during the Air Show, more visitors to the area can highlight everything else the Miami Valley has to offer.

“We have so much stuff on going on everywhere, not just in Vandalia – but in Troy, Dayton,” Doles said. “There’s stuff going on in every town almost all of the time it seems like.”

Doctor said, “The economic impact may go far beyond just the weekend of people coming in for the show.’

Find the 2019 lineup, attractions and ticket information by clicking here.

