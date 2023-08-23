DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —The Clark County community came together Wednesday evening to support one another after a fatal school bus crash killed one child and left more than 20 others injured just the day before.

A community still trying to digest what happened packed the Lawrenceville Church of God tonight — many not even knowing the families directly affected by the tragedy, but wanting to be there to support them.

“Half the people didn’t even know who these people were, who was injured or who was the one that passed,” Allie Bischoff, a German Township community member, said. “But they all wanted to come for this, for these families that were really struggling.”

There were many hugs shared as the service began the healing process for a community that knows it will be a tough road to recovery.

“It should lift up everyone,” Teresa Waldron, another community member, said. “I was there. I could feel it. I could feel the love. When I came in.”

While the service gave the community the opportunity to come together, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared the importance of keeping the memory alive of the life lost in the tragedy.

“Don’t be afraid to talk about little boy,” DeWine said. “Five years from now, don’t be afraid to talk about it.”

The Northwestern community says they will never forget… And will always come along side each other in times of sorrow.