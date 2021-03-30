Community policing excellence earns recognition for Vandalia Division of Police

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vandalia Police Department has been recognized for their community policing efforts.

The Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and the Law Enforcement Foundation (LEF) recently named the Vandalia Division of Police the April 2021 “Agency of the Month” for their outstanding community policing efforts.

The Vandalia Division of Police said it began the EMAC program during the summer of 2020. The program focuses on endangered missing adults and children and those who are at risk of walking away from their residence. Parents or guardians of children with autism, Downs Syndrome, and other developmental disorders or senior citizens suffering with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or schizophrenia can enroll their loved ones into the EMAC program as a safety measure.

Police said residents can join by filling out a short questionnaire which provides their physical description and personal traits as welk as a current photograph. This information is entered into Vandalia’s Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system. Vandalia police said if the enrollee walks away or goes missing, officers have important relevant data to assist them with the search as they respond to the residence. Officers can access an enrollee’s photograph and data from their in-car, mobile computers.

Officers contacts the parent or guardian annually to verify the enrollee is still living at the residence and still wants to be part of the program.

Chief Kurt Althouse said, “This new program provides a great resource for those at-risk in our community and assists officers in expediting the search process. It also enhances officer-citizen interaction with these at-risk individuals.”

For more information on the EMAC program contact the Vandalia Division of Police at 937-898-5868.