Community plans vigil for teens killed in OH-235 crash

Flags half-staff Xenia

Photo: City of Xenia via Facebook

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A vigil will be held after Xenia High School’s football game tonight to remember the two teens killed in a crash on OH-235 earlier this week.

READ MORE: OSP identifies 2 teens killed in Xenia Twp. crash on OH-235, schools release statements

16-year-olds Troy Haney and Jarred Hixson were killed when Haney traveled left of center near Hilltop Road on October 16 and collided with an oncoming car.

The City of Xenia announced the vigil in a Facebook post Friday, adding that the vigil will take place at the Xenia Community Center located at 1265 W. Second Street.

Flags at all City of Xenia facilities are being lowered to half-staff as the community mourns the loss of two Xenia…

Posted by City of Xenia Government on Friday, October 18, 2019

READ MORE: Family, community remembers teens killed in OH-235 crash

Additionally, flags are being lowered to half-staff at all City of Xenia facilities as the community continues to mourn their loss.

