Community plans vigil for teens killed in OH-235 crash

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A vigil will be held after Xenia High School’s football game tonight to remember the two teens killed in a crash on OH-235 earlier this week.

16-year-olds Troy Haney and Jarred Hixson were killed when Haney traveled left of center near Hilltop Road on October 16 and collided with an oncoming car.

The City of Xenia announced the vigil in a Facebook post Friday, adding that the vigil will take place at the Xenia Community Center located at 1265 W. Second Street.

Additionally, flags are being lowered to half-staff at all City of Xenia facilities as the community continues to mourn their loss.

