Community piano show in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A Washington Township family is entertaining neighbors with music during the stay at home order.
Luke Hoban performed from his front porch Monday evening for nearly three dozen people. He is a pianist who has lost gigs due to the coronavirus, and started playing from his family’s balcony earlier this month.
“I’ve grown up listening to music and it’s always helped lift my spirits. I just wanted to share some music with my community and lift people’s spirits during this crazy time,” he said.
Luke also did an Easter morning performance for those who could not go to church.
