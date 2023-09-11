DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several memorials and ceremonies were held in the Miami Valley on Monday for the men and women who died on 9/11 more than two decades ago.

One such event took place at Freedom Grove Park in Urbana, where a remembrance ceremony was held in honor of Alicia Titus.

Titus, a 28-year-old flight attendant, was on the second hijacked plane that crashed into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. She was a Champaign County native and a graduate of Miami University.

The community, including her parents, gathered at the memorial to pay their respects to the fallen.

“I think it’s important for our community, but it’s important for our country that we continue to remember all those people that were lost on that day,” Urbana Mayor Bill Bean reflected at the gathering. “With the help of the county and the community, we’ve got a beautiful park here for remembrance, and that’s what we need to do. We need to remember.”

Titus’ name has been etched in bronze on the Sept. 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan.