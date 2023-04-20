DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A funeral was held Thursday after the passing of the Chief Operating Officer of Winans Chocolates and Coffees, the company said on Wednesday, April 19.

COO Amy Snyder worked for Winans for more than 25 years, the company writes. She is described as “a steady leader, compassionate mentor and friend.”

“Amy was our balance; our guide; our rock,” Winans CEO Wilson Reiser said. “She taught me about building relationships, managing individuals, and servant leadership. She was the most competent professional I have ever worked with, anywhere.”

She is survived by her two children as well as her brother-in-law, a sister-in-law and her nieces and nephews, the obituary says. “She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter and friend,” it reads. “She will be deeply missed by many.”

Her funeral service was held on Thursday morning, April 20.