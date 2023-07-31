KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — On Sunday afternoon, local restaurants got a chance to show off their flavor at the 36th annual Taste of the Fraze.

“It’s like a double whammy,” said 21-year-old Luke Lawrence, owner of Hole N One Donuts. “You know, you get free advertising. We always like giving out donut holes, especially on a hot day like this, because they’re soft and it’s a good thing to go around.”

It was Lawrence’s second year at the Kettering-Moraine Chamber of Commerce “Taste” event. He said it’s good for business and he urged others to sign up in the future.

“This year we saw a lot of new businesses compared to last year. I said this is our second year. We hope to continue coming years after this as well. But I definitely think it’s a good place for new businesses or businesses that have been around for a while. All together I think it’s a pretty fun event.”

And that’s the goal of the event. Organizers said they want to bring out more businesses and give them a chance to meet members of the community — while also giving the people who come a chance to try new restaurants.

“We like to think of it as a networking event too, because for us it’s a win-win. We want to provide the restaurants, their target market, people that eat out, order catering and buy gift certificates,” said Ann-Lisa Allen, president of the Kettering-Moraine Chamber of Commerce.

“We want them to attend this event and get to know our restaurants on a little better level.”