Community members participating in 5K to support We Care Arts

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Community members are participating in a 5K to raise money for a local nonprofit Saturday.

We Care Arts, which aims to empower people with disabilities through art, said it is having a 5K Run, Stroll & Roll on Saturday, August 7. The event is taking place at Indian Riffle Park in Kettering starting at 8 a.m.

All race participants will receive a handmade medal designed by the artists at We Care Arts. The top male and female in the 5k will receive gift baskets.

For more information on We Care Arts’ programs, services and volunteer opportunities, visit wecarearts.org.

