DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three organizations are coming together to hold a community meal for members of the Edgemont community in Dayton.

According to a release, from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, area residents and patients can head over to Five Rivers Health Centers Edgemont Campus at 721 Miami Chapel Road in Dayton. When people show up, they will be served a free, hot meal by volunteers from the organizations.

“This effort was initiated by the Miami Valley Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and Food for the Journey Project,” Five Rivers Health Centers Marketing and Communications Manager Kim Bramlage says.

“These organizations are working in communities in need, providing food for those who are hungry and offering help to our patients and neighbors. This is a chance for people to enjoy food and fellowship with others in the community.”