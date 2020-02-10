Community leaders’ request for Kroger ahead of Springfield store closing

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – In three weeks, the Kroger in south Springfield will close. Community leaders say there’s no changing the company’s decision, so now they’re trying to find a solution to prevent that area from becoming a food desert.

Last Friday, just a week after learning of Kroger’s upcoming closure, city, county and state leaders met to come up with a plan to negotiate with Kroger.

They said this week, they’re going to ask Kroger officials three requests.

“That was what the meeting was about on Friday,” said Springfield City Manager, Bryan Heck. “Develop that list of requests, things we want Kroger to do. Do right by our community, do right by Springfield.”

Heck said now, when they meet with Kroger this Thursday they have three requests.

“First, to give the actual building, give the land, and don’t tie it up,” said Heck. “Provide that to the community with no restrictions, free and clear. Let the community find a solution so that area doesn’t become a food desert.”

Heck said they will also ask Kroger to provide some financial assistance for transportation to other grocery stores, and the last item will be to ask Kroger to provide financial assistance and additional food to food banks.

“Kroger is one of the largest providers of food to our food bank, so we’re going to ask them to do a little bit more now that they’ve put even more burden and stress on Second Harvest Food Bank,” said Heck.

Heck added that while this news of the closure has been a surprise and a disappointment, Springfield’s resiliency is shining through and they ask everyone to bring their ideas to their community meeting on February 18.

The community forum will be at 7 p.m. at The Dome, or formerly South High School, located at 700 S. Limestone St.

The Kroger on S. Limestone St. will officially close March 4.