Community leaders hold town hall meeting to discuss mental health

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials and members of the community met at a forum Monday to discuss how to better meet the needs of people coping with mental health in correctional facilities.

They want to create a stabilization center where people coping with drug abuse and mental health can be properly treated.

“Get engaged. Call your elected officials and tell them to get behind this initiative. Open up the checkbooks. The money is here, we just have to properly spend it,” said State Rep. Phil Plummer.

The Montgomery County Commission and Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services partnered with Wright State to host the forum.

