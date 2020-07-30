Community invited to leave notes on city’s Memorial Tree on August 4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Citizens of Dayton are encouraged to place a note on the city’s Memorial Tree on August 4 to honor the victims of the tragedy in the Oregon District and reflect on the year that followed.

City officials say note cards will be located next to the tree, along with seed packets, meant to promote growth after tragedy.

“I’m really proud of what the community has put together on this and the Dayton Shines effort. We will keep on shining through this, through our pain, through what we’ve been through. I think we are stronger than this year,” said Mayor Nan Whaley.

The tree will be located on Fifth Street between the overhead crossing and Lily’s Bistro.

