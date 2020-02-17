Community invited to discuss new Burkhardt library with architects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Don’t miss your chance to learn about plans for the new Burkhardt Branch of the Dayton Metro Library.

An interactive community forum with the architects of the new branch will be held on March 3 from 7 pm to 8:30 pm at the Community United Methodist Church, located at 339 Meyer Avenue at the corner of Burkhardt and Meyer. Representatives of the designers of the new building, Levin Porter Architects, will discuss the site plan and gather public input on design values and program elements.

The new $8.7 million project in northeast Dayton will create a library more than double the size of the current branch. The new building is anticipated to open in early 2022.

Dayton Metro Library says 12 library locations have been completed to date as part of the Libraries for a Smarter Future project made possible by voter support of a $187 million bond issue in 2012.