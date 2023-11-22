SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Springfield is asking for public input regarding the candidates for city commission.

Springfield has received 25 applications for the open commissioner’s seat that was recently vacated by Mayor-elect Rob Rue. Rue is currently serving the remainder of Mayor Warren Copeland’s term, who retired on Nov. 8.

Springfield City Commission will hold a public meeting on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at Springfield City Hall to allow the top three candidates a chance to speak about their interest in serving on City Commission.

Community members have an opportunity to submit questions for the candidates to be discussed during the question and answer portion of the meeting.

Public comments will not be accepted during Tuesday’s meeting.

The top three candidates are:

Bridget Houston – Diagnostic Imaging Key Account Manager with Philips Healthcare

– Diagnostic Imaging Key Account Manager with Philips Healthcare Dorian Hunter – Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Elliott Insurance Agency

– Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Elliott Insurance Agency Chris Wallace – Mentor Supervisor at Springfield City Schools

“The issues and concerns that matter most to the citizens of Springfield are a top priority of the commission during this selection process,” said Mayor Rob Rue. “We want to ensure that the selection process is fully transparent and that we are giving our citizens the opportunity to provide input on the topics that matter most to them.”

Springfield residents interested in submitting input can send up to three questions by email to City Clerk Jill Pierce at jpierce@springfieldohio.gov. Submissions will be accepted until Nov. 27.