Community holds vigil for James Hutchinson; search resumes Sunday

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The search for the body of 6-year-old James Hutchinson resumes Sunday after it was postponed last week because of high water levels.

Saturday, the Middletown community held a vigil to honor James.

Many community members at Saturday’s vigil didn’t know James or his family, but were impacted by his story.

“I don’t know his family, and I didn’t know him, but my heart goes out to them people,” Middletown resident Sherry Cox said. “That little boy’s got my heart.”

“We wanted to come out and show support to the family, there’s also a couple other kids that are involved in the family that I’m hearing, I’m hoping can be very well taken care of,” Viking, President for Miami Valley Crusaders for Children biker organization, said.

The balloon send off was for two boys who are both presumed dead in the Ohio River.

James’ mother Brittany Gosney admitted to killing James and dumping his body in the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

They’re also remembering 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore from Cincinnati, who is believed to have died last December.

Sunday, North Star International along with Ohio LandSAR, law enforcement agencies and volunteers will begin searching the Ohio River for both boys.

“It is our hope to get these babies, bring them home and lay them to rest properly,” North Star International Media Relations Director Tracy Campbell said.

Teams will be out seaching the ground and water starting west of the Lawrenceburg Bridge.

“Maybe we’ll be successful in the recovery, I don’t know, but we are not giving up,” Campbell said.

The organizer of Saturday’s balloon release said the community is not giving up either.

“If it’s every month we have a balloon release, every holiday, Nylo and James, until we find them that’s what we’re going to do,” organizer Destiny Hill said. “It’s going to bring them back, people are going to remember, people are going to search.”

At this time, the searchers do not need more volunteers, but said they are accepting monetary donations to help cover the costs of the search efforts.

Community members are also arranging a search party for next Saturday.