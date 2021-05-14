Community holds fundraiser, memorial for mother, son killed in German Twp. crash

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Germantown community came out Friday night in support of a mother and her young son who died in a crash two weeks ago.

A celebration of life was put together by Marah Busch to honor 26-year-old Ashley Mance and her 1-year-old son.

Busch said she wanted Mance’s family to know the community is there to help.

“This is my message, that we’re all here for you, and this is what community is about, is helping others in need,” Busch said.

Money raised from the dinner boxes sold and a raffle will go to directly to Mance’s family.

“We just wanted the whole town and community together and show support for the family and to raise money for whatever they need it to go towards,” Busch said.

Mance was killed in a crash that happened on SR-4 in German Township on April 30.

Her son died a few days later in the hospital.

61-year-old Rebecca Roberts and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Roberts also died in the crash.

Those who couldn’t make it Friday night, donated virtually. A GoFundMe for the family raised nearly $26,000.

Mance’s mother Dawn Mance said this outpouring support from family, friends and strangers means the world as she mourns the loss of Ashley and AJ.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that has been so encouraging and all their texts and their messages and the kind words that they’ve said, we really do appreciate it,” Dawn said.

German Township Police are still reviewing video and tips from the public to try and identify a third car that may have contributed to the April 30 crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact German Township Police at 937-964-9105, 937-855-7215 or by stopping by the department.