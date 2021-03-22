Community group remembers fallen Dayton police officer 30 years later

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police officer Steve Whalen was killed on March 22, 1991. Members of his memorial committee told 2 NEWS his connection to the community is part of what made him great.

Jason Antonick, chair of the Steve Whalen Memorial Mural said, “His thing was doing the best he could do for his neighbor.”

Whalen was shot and killed by a suspect in a hotel shooting while responding to a traffic stop. Known for his commitment to community policing, he was said to have attended a neighborhood association meeting hours before he was shot and killed.

“He was so focused on doing the right thing for the neighbors and the community that he turned his radio off. And so then after the meeting the radio is back on and his lieutenant signals to him ‘pull this car over,’ but he missed the part before that and said ‘hey that’s the guy pull him over,'” Antonick said.

Connie Nisonger, chair, of the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Awards Committee said, “I was a dispatcher for police when Steve Whalen was killed.” She said it was huge a loss for the community.

“His death really affected each and every person in the community be it law enforcement or just an average citizen that saw Steve on his street every day.”

In 2014, a mural on Steve Whalen Boulevard was painted in his honor. It was vandalized twice within five days in June 2020. The committee is now working on a replacement mural that represents who Whalen was.

“It’s incredible how he gave his life for our city and he just is the epitome of community policing,” Antonick said.