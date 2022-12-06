Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Holly Days at the Dayton Arcade is providing community members an opportunity to finish up Christmas shopping while supporting area small businesses this week.

This year’s three-day event in the Arcade’s Rotunda and Tank event spaces features holiday shopping from small business vendors, food trucks and sweet treats, live entertainment curated by Culture Works, cash bars and holiday surprises.

Holly Days is free to the public and is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dayton Arcade is located on 35 West 4th Street. Additional information about the event can be found here.