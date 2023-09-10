DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An event to interact with your community members is being held in downtown Dayton!

Described as “the block party of the year,” the Gem City Community Block Party is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Sept. 10. All community members are welcome to attend the block party, which is being held from 2 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square in Dayton.

If you are heading out to the fun-filled event, you can expect to be presented with a lot of great food options from different food trucks. Eventgoers can also expect to experience retail vendors, line dancing and live music by DJ Oscar.

Tae Winston is no stranger to hosting parties and community events. In recent months, she has organized a birthday celebration, Jefferson Township Community Day, Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally and much more.

Gem City Fish Fry is an upcoming event being organized by Winston. The event is scheduled to be held at Courthouse Square in October.