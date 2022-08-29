SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN)– An outpouring of love continues over a month after Deputy Yates was killed in the line of duty.

“Time goes so fast, it’s been a month and I wake up crying every day, but I know there’s so much love out here,” said Matt’s Mother Lisa Yates.

Springfield’s Central Christian Church and the Clark County Law Enforcement Advisory Team spent two hours packaging 15,000 meals for the 15 years that Deputy Yates served Clark County and wanted to remind Matt’s family his legacy of servanthood lives on.

“We’re humbled by the outpour of support from everyone so it’s our duty to help give back to that, Matt was an amazing guy so it’s nice to do something amazing for this cause,” said Matt’s Son Anthony Reed.

Thousands of packaged meals for Matt’s 15 years of service will be sent overseas to refugees, sharing his legacy across the globe.

“He was a giver, a community servant, he had a servant’s heart,” said Clark County Law Enforcement Advisory Team Chairman Janea Ivory. “Just think of how much of a better place this would be if we all just gave a minute of our time.”

It’s volunteer community events like Monday night that Yates’ family says Matt would’ve been right in the middle of, ensuring each person felt loved.

“He laid the foundation so now it’s up to us and the deputies to keep going forward with his dream,” said Lisa Yates.

The packaged meals will go on to refugees across the globe including Uganda, Zambia and Ecuador.