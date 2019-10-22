Community event aims to give Dayton students positive role models

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community and city leaders participated in the “Men of Color” event Tuesday at Ponitz Career Technology Center. The event aims to give Dayton students positive African American male role models.

“If we help our young black men improve their achievement in a way they can make a positive contribution using their skills, their talents, their self-discipline, then it puts them in a better position to get a job, take care of their family, and make a positive contribution to society.” said Commissioner Jeffrey Mims.

This is the sixth year the event has been held. It’s part of former President Obama’s “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative.

