Community donates hundreds of bags of dog food after Preble County humane society nearly runs out

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Preble County put out a post on social media Tuesday with an urgent need of adult dog food, in just a few hours hundreds of donations began flooding in.

“I saw we only had 10 bags of food left, and knowing that 10 bags would maybe get us to the end of the week, but probably not, I had our girl that runs the Facebook posting go ahead and put a plea out for help, we were in desperate need of dog food,” Humane Society of Preble County President Leslie Renner said.

That post, since updated, gained 742 shares and over a hundred responses coming to the humane society’s aid.

Within 48 hours after the Facebook post was made, Chewy boxes of dog food arrived by the Fed Ex truckload to the humane society’s front door.

“I didn’t know what to say, and I still don’t know what to say,” Renner said. “I just, I’ve never seen that type of response before. It was just so incredible.”

Renner estimates they’ve already received 200 bags of food, which is enough to fill up six pallets and feed their dogs for about a year.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Preble County on Facebook

Many of the donations came from families who adopted their pets from the shelter, including Erin Wood of West Elkton.

Wood said she adopted two of her six German Shepherds from the humane society and her family tries to help out whenever they can.

“When they’re down to 10 bags of food and they have dozens of animals up there, we just want to jump in and help and try to take that burden off of them a little bit,” Wood said.

Kim Karbon of Cleveland ordered bags of food and a few collars to be delivered.

Karbon made the trip to Preble County near the beginning of the pandemic to adopt her dog Beans from the shelter.

“When anyone puts out a plea, they’re desperate, so we always try to send something their way when they put something like that,” Karbon said. “Personally, I like when they ask for specifics like that because that’s where they’re desperate, that’s where you know what you’re doing is helpful.”

Renner said she and her staff are overwhelmed and grateful for the community’s quick response, as they rely on donations to keep the shelter running.

“We get no government funding, no outside source of funding, our sole funding comes from donations,” Renner said. “Adoption fees and intake help, but we couldn’t survive without the public.”

As of now, the Humane Society of Preble County asks no more adult dog food donations are sent. However, in a couple of weeks, they will be in need of more puppy food and always accept cleaning supplies and monetary donations.