Community comes together to celebrate Clark County Class of 2020

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A FaceBook page is connecting the Clark County community in celebrating the Senior Class of 2020.

Heather Stewart-Rigsby coordinated the Gifting Greenon/CTC/STEM Seniors 2020 page. The students are “adopted” by Good Samaritans who shower them with treats and gifts in recognition of their hard work and accomplishments.

Other donations including t-shirts and Kona Ice treats are being offered in celebration as well.

There are still students who are available for “adoption.” To see how you can get involved with the group, click here.

