Community comes together for overwhelmed dog shelter

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Days after a New Carlisle dog shelter was overwhelmed with abandoned puppies, a community has come together to give the shelter hope.

Earlier this week, the Pawsitive Warrior Rescue took in nine new puppies. The puppies were in different states of health. Some of them required IV’s to rehydrate them after being outside in the summer temperatures.

Pawsitive Warrior Rescue is a donation-only service that works out of a small shop in New Carlisle. They do not receive state funding like other shelters and many of their volunteers contribute to the shelter as a labor of love.

Taking in the nine puppies meant that the shelter had reached its capacity, did not have air conditioning, and were in desperate need to make space for the overflow of animals.

After reaching out to the community, the shelter has been overwhelmed with donations including sheets, bedding, treats, and dog food. The shelter also received multiple air-conditioning units to help cool the building and make the environment safer and more comfortable for the animals.

In the days since the shelter has also been able to find homes for over a dozen dogs. The puppies that were found by the side of the road are currently receiving medication, learning to socialize, and will be up for adoption by July 29th.

Pawsitive Warrior Rescue is still in need of donations and are encouraging community members to reach out. Even though this recent intake of puppies has brought attention to the shelter, the shelter said that it still needs supplies for all their animals and that any donation is appreciated.

“Anything and everything helps,” said Kim Hoke, who works at the shelter as the volunteer supervisor.

“With the heatwave coming, we thought pools and ice would be nice for our dogs and then we ended up getting air conditioners, people bringing coolers to keep the ice in, and it’s just grown. The community has been amazing.”

Hoke said that donations like the air conditioning will help all of the animals sleep easier, eat better, and makes the entire environment safer for the animals during the summer months.

“We had 30 puppies, we’re down to 14,” said Hoke. “Nothing makes us happier than getting puppies into loving, forever home.”

The shelter is offering $100 off the standard adoption fee until Sunday, July 21st.

