Community cleanup held at Jane Newcom Park

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – 20 volunteers of all ages spent their Friday morning cleaning up Jane Newcom Park.

They picked up trash and debris, weeded, and cleaned fences while maintaining social distancing guidelines. The Patterson Park Civic Association organized the effort, and its president says she is pleased with the day’s turnout.

“We had volunteers from Patterson Park and Lexus Nexus out here today, so, people from Dayton, Kettering, and all over the place, to clean up the park,” said Joyce Gibbs.

Volunteers stayed out cleaning the park until noon.