Community celebrates WWII veteran’s 99th birthday

CENTERVILE, Ohio (WDTN) – WWII veteran Steve Suchy turned 99 Sunday, Nov. 8. Suchy’s family organized a car parade to celebrate, and the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars post 9550 was more than happy to help make it happen.

Suchy’s family, friends, and the local VFW decorated cars with signs and streamers. They also decorated Suchy’s lawn so so he could watch the parade roll by in style.

The VFW says Suchy’s birthday celebration is the third car parade they organized in Centerville this year. Suchy served in the Army Air Corps from 1941 to 1945.

