Community celebrates new pathway in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A new pedestrian pathway opens up Friday in Miami Township.

The new, $1.8 million pedestrian pathway along Lyons Road extends from Byers Road east to SR-741, with a new sidewalk extending north from SR-741 to Kingsridge Drive.

Miami Township says that the improvements make it safer and easier for pedestrians to access the Miami Crossing District, which includes shopping, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues.

Measurements of the new pathway are 10′ wide along the street and 14′ wide over the bridge over I-75.

When the pathway officially opens on Friday, cyclists from LexisNexis Green Team, Huffy Corporation, and residents from the Miamisburg at the Mall Apartments will be the first people to use the pathway.