Community Blood Center supplies critically low after weekend trauma

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Community Blood Center in Dayton is in critical need of blood types A positive and O positive after a spike in blood usage over the weekend for the treatment of gunshot wounds and trauma.

In a news release Monday, the CBC said area hospitals used nearly 400 red cell units Friday through Saturday, including nearly 200 type O positive and A positive units. A single trauma case at Miami Valley Hospital required 43 red cell units and 42 plasma and platelet units.

According to the release, “nearly 75% of the population is either blood type A positive or O positive.  These blood types are currently in high demand and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder CBC blood collection.”

To encourage donations and help prevent a blood shortage, CBC will give a $10 Kroger gift card to everyone who registers to donate Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center located at 349 S. Main Street. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Donors are encouraged to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at blood drives and donor centers.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS