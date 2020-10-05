Community Blood Center supplies critically low after weekend trauma

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Community Blood Center in Dayton is in critical need of blood types A positive and O positive after a spike in blood usage over the weekend for the treatment of gunshot wounds and trauma.

In a news release Monday, the CBC said area hospitals used nearly 400 red cell units Friday through Saturday, including nearly 200 type O positive and A positive units. A single trauma case at Miami Valley Hospital required 43 red cell units and 42 plasma and platelet units.

According to the release, “nearly 75% of the population is either blood type A positive or O positive. These blood types are currently in high demand and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder CBC blood collection.”

To encourage donations and help prevent a blood shortage, CBC will give a $10 Kroger gift card to everyone who registers to donate Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center located at 349 S. Main Street. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Donors are encouraged to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at blood drives and donor centers.