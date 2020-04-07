Community Blood Center prepares to accept plasma donations for COVID-19 patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center in Dayton is preparing to accept plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors to help treat some of the sickest patients.

According to Mark Pompilio, marketing and public relations manager, the Community Blood Center is not able to accept applications for COVID-19 survivors who want to donate just yet, but the organization is already receiving interest.

“The reason I did it, it’s my way of giving back,” said Ed Goschinski, a Miamisburg man who regularly donates plasma.

Goschinski hasn’t caught COVID-19, but he has donated plasma more than 60 times since he was in high school. Donors with his blood type are in high demand, he said.

“I have AB positive,” Goschinski said. “So they really need me for my plasma and my platelets.”

According to experts, plasma from COVID-19 survivors contains antibodies that can fight off the virus. The donated plasma is then transfused into a sick patient.

The treatment has been effective in other countries like China during this pandemic, Pompilio said.

“There was an individual in the community that is in dire need, COVID-19 patient with a severe infection,” Pompilio said of the efforts to collect plasma in the Miami Valley. “And there have been people reaching out to help him. And that really, in a lot of ways, jump-started our process.”

Donors must meet more criteria than for a typical plasma donation, Pompilio said. They must have tested positive for COVID-19 and later tested negative, he explained, or be at least 28 days out from their last symptoms.

Blood types AB and B are primarily needed, and donors must meet other qualifications to match recipients, Pompilio explained.

“We know there’s an interest out there,” he said. “So we suspect that people will, if they’re COVID-19 survivors, a lot of them are really compelled to help.”

The Community Blood Center is working with the FDA to train the staff and set up protocols to accept donations, Pompilio said.

“It’s a little prick on your finger to test the blood in the very beginning,” Goschinski said. “And it’s a pretty seamless process. Giving plasma and platelets is a little bit of a longer process than whole blood, but it’s well worth it.”

The Community Blood Center hopes to start accepting applications by the end of the week, Pompilio said.