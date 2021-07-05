Community Blood Center offering incentives to keep up with summer demand

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After struggling to get consistent blood donations over the last year, the Community Blood Center is finally getting on back on track. But communications manager, Mark Pompilio, said they aren’t out of the woods just yet.

“This is the final day of the three day Christmas in July blood drive,” said Pompilio. “The whole intent was to get us through the July 4 weekend by encouraging people to donate here at the Center on Friday, Saturday and today, Monday.”

He said thankfully, the Blood Center accomplished its mission, with hundreds of donors giving blood and a lower than expected usage by area medical facilities. But while summer activities are expected to keep moving forward, donations, he said, are likely to slow down.

“Though we’re past the holiday, there’s usually a slump,” he said. “We saw that after Memorial Day — where even though there were blood drives scheduled, we’re getting back to a normal schedule. We’re not getting the same numbers because people are on vacation for the entire week.”

On top of that, he said injuries are still more prevalent in the summer months, leading to more blood usage, and donations are still lower than normal due to the pandemic. As a result, Pompilio said the Blood Center will continue to offer incentives to those who do come out and donate.

“July is to be…moving from a holiday into the middle of the month where [we’ll] have to do something special…every Friday to get through those July weekends, but we’re very much on the edge about what happens as the week goes on.”

Pompilio said this upcoming weekend the incentive is ‘Fast Food Friday,’ where the Blood Center will be giving out t-shirts and gift cards to chain restaurants. To make an appointment to sign up, click here.