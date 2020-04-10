Community Blood Center launches Convalescent Plasma Program for COVID-19 patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center’s new COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma program will allow Miami Valley residents who have recovered from the virus to contribute to patient treatment.

The initiative launches on April 10 and is open to those who have documentation that they tested positive for COVID-19, and have been symptom-free for at least 14 days. Potential candidates must be at least 18 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in generally good health and feeling well.

“The plasma from someone who has recently been infected by COVID-19 has antibodies that may be able to fight the infection,” said Dr. James Alexander, Community Blood Center’s medical director. “The No. 1 criteria is that someone has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been clear of all symptoms for two weeks. Their physician must determine they meet the criteria before they schedule an appointment to donate.”

The FDA recently approved the use of convalescent plasma by physicians for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or high-risk individuals. More research is needed to determine the effectiveness of this plasma treatment, but some evidence suggests it can help recipients develop their own antibodies to fight off the sickness.

The Mayo Clinic says Premier Health is the first health system in the nation to enroll a COVID-19 positive patient in this treatment using their protocols.

“People of all blood types are needed for this effort,” said Dr. Roberto Colón, system vice president of quality and safety, Premier Health. “We encourage providers in the ICU, hospitalists, and primary care providers with patients recovering from COVID-19 to follow up with their patients and make them aware of this opportunity. By donating convalescent plasma, a donor will be potentially able to save the lives of several COVID-19 patients. Because there is not an established effective treatment, this therapy will be of particular benefit to those who have more severe disease manifestations.”

Pre-screening services are being offered by Premier Health and CompuNet, and Premier Health’s foundations will cover the cost in order to help build a large registry of potential donors.

