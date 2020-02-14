Community Blood Center holds Valentine’s Day blood drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Donate blood, receive a movie date night.

That’s what the Community Blood Center is telling donors for their Valentine’s Day blood drive. Anyone who donates during the drive from 7 am to 4 pm will receive a free Cinemark movie ticket and the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt.

Officials at the Community Blood Center tell 2 NEWS that there is an increase need for blood due to weather conditions cancelling planned blood drives.

Anyone interested in donating should make an appointment HERE or by calling 937-461-3220.