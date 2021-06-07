Community Blood Center asking for donors, lowest in over a year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center (CBC) in Dayton is in need of people to give blood. Community Blood Center Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan says the Center usually takes blood from 300 people daily, but is experiencing shortages right now due to things reopening as COVID-19 restrictions loosen.

“All of these things have been piling up. It’s created the perfect storm for us where we don’t have a strong foundation of our blood supply. We’re sitting at a 2 day blood supply right now…we like to be at a five to ten day supply,” said Morgan.

Morgan says this lack of blood puts strain on local hospitals and medical workers. “They then have to start making decisions about elective surgeries ,..would be the first place we’d have to look at. We will make sure there is enough blood for our community…for donors…we will reach out to other blood centers across the country to see if they’ll extend a hand,” said Morgan.

When WDTN caught up with Jeff Fox, he was giving his 500th donation at Dayton’s Community Blood Center. “Got five very healthy kids 11 very healthy grandchildren. Figured…gotta give back,” said Fox.

Fox is also a cancer survivor, and says while he understands giving blood or plasma might make some people nervous, it’s a great way to save lives. “It’s completely safe in here. I’ve been doing it, the whole time they were open I’ve been doing it throughout the pandemic. They take care of ya. They know us all. “Go do it. Don’t wait for crisis just come and do it,” said Fox.

CBC blood drives occur weekly, but a special blood donation event called The “Summer Cruise In” Blood Drive takes place this Friday, June 11th from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton Center located at 349 S. Main Street Dayton, OH.

Those who donate will receive $10 Speedway gas cards, with Kona Ice on site from 11am-2pm. To learn more about how you can donate blood, click here.