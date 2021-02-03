Commissioner Mims receives COVID vaccine, hopes to set positive example for the community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Zik’s Family Pharmacy held a vaccine clinic at Mt. Enon Church Wednesday morning to serve residents in the heart of Dayton, and City Commissioner Jeff Mims was among the first to get the shot.

The commissioner, who has spent more than 40 years serving the community, said he was more than happy to take the vaccine as soon as he became eligible, after experiencing the devastation of COVID-19 in his personal life.

“The reason why I’m happy to be able to take [this vaccine], of course, is unfortunately, my mother passed from the virus this past August. [Secondly] I’m at a high risk age group, and it puts me in a position to help protect myself so that [can] help protect others.”

Part of helping others, he said, is setting a tone that shows the dedication of elected officials to prioritize the health of their constituents.

“Being a community leader, being a member of the Dayton City Commission, it also underscores how important we think this is for the future vitality and livelihood of our community. Because people look to us to lead them in the right direction.”

Among those looking for answers are some members of the Black community, many of whom harbor mixed feeling about the shot and vaccines in general. Mims said he hopes his confidence in the vaccine will help set a positive tone for people of color who’ve been disproportionately affected by the virus.

“It’s especially critical and challenging at times because there’s a trust factor, based upon the Tuskegee experiment,” he said. “And we all know what happened relative to that. It’s also affected African Americans [when you] look at so many other quality of life factors in terms of jobs, healthcare, housing, banking institutions. So, that puts us in a situation where there is a natural distrust that needs to be addressed.”

Dayton resident Mary Walker said advice from trusted medical professionals and the desire for a life unrestricted by COVID were enough to cast her doubts aside and get vaccinated.

“I have grandkids and kids,” she said. “And I’m also a community activist and I want to be able to interface with people and the public.”

Mims added, he hopes feelings of doubt in others will slowly start to improve as more people take the vaccine and it’s effectiveness is felt within the Black community and across the country.

“The only way we’re going to be able to curb this disease, as dreadful as it is,” he said, “is for everyone to get the vaccine. And to get us back on the track to be normal.”