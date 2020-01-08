Commission votes down liquor permit for Dayton dollar store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s City commission voted down a liquor license for the Dollar General on West Third Street Wednesday considering it, “bad for the peace, sobriety, and good order of the neighborhood.”

“They are what the commission considers as bad neighbors,” says Martin Gehres, an assistant attorney for the City of Dayton. “This is Dollar Generals. This is Dollar Trees. This is Family Dollars.”

“They usually are located in areas that are more high-crime areas, and they’re more problematic. They don’t upkeep their parking lots very well,” Gehres says.

It’s not the first Dayton dollar store to apply to sell alcohol. About two years ago, Family Dollar applied for a number of liquor licenses.

“The city commission objected to those,” says Gehres. “The city has been successful in a number of cases for Family Dollar, but we’ve also been unsuccessful.”

Before denying a permit, they look at a number of factors including how many times police have been called to the store.

2 NEWS found in 2019, Dayton dollar stores were robbed more than two dozen times, according to Dayton Police.

The city also looks at how many establishments in the area already have liquor licenses.

“On that East Third corridor, the Family Dollar’s liquor license was denied because it was over-saturated,” states Gehres.

The city says feedback from people who live in the neighborhood is also important.

“We can look at statistics and data and everything, but nothing beats somebody living directly next to it and having to experience these problems,” admits Gehres.

All were factors that went into Wednesday’s decision.

