Comforting pets during fireworks, excessive heat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says two big concerns for pets this time of year are heat and fireworks.

If you are out with your dog, make sure they have access to plenty of shade and water. Take your animals indoors when it is especially hot out and when you plan to light fireworks.

The Animal Resource Center also recommends creating a safe space in the house for your pet.

“Try to create a safe environment for them inside your home. Away from windows, in the interior part of your house, possibly in the basement, away from where they are going to see the flashes of light from the fireworks where they’re going to hear the sound,” said Steve Glardon, Outreach Coordinator with the Animal Resource Center.

The ARC says having the television on or running a fan could help keep your pet calm. If your pet becomes agitated, the most important thing for you to do is to stay calm.  

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS