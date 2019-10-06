Comfortable temperatures with chances for rain

Lots of clouds today with periods of showers. Not a complete wash out, but still chances of rain.

A cold front will push through the Miami Valley today and bring in scattered showers and possibly a few storms. Not a complete wash out, but the rain chances will be with us throughout the day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few storms. Highs around 70

Periods of rain for the festival today.

Some showers may impact the game this afternoon.

Live Doppler 2HD

TONIGHT: A few showers, mostly cloudy. Low 52

MONDAY: AM shower, otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and pleasant. High 68

Pleasant weather for the next few days with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Next chance of rain will be by Friday.

