Columbus Mosque donates more than 250 meals to Daybreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Mosque outside Columbus donated 250 meals to Daybreak to commemorate the last day of Ramadan.
Daybreak provides shelter to runaway and homeless youth in the Dayton area.
Islamic Centers across the country are also donating 250,000 meals to veterans in need.
