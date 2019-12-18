Columbus man sentenced for 2017 Trenton St. murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Columbus man was sentenced Wednesday in the 2017 aggravated murder of a Dayton man, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.
Trenton M. Williams, 29, was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for the robbery and murder of Taelor Taylor. Taylor’s body was found on Nov. 28, 2017 on his North Trenton Street home’s porch.
Surveillance video showed Williams and multiple other people going to the victim’s home, robbing him, then fatally shooting him.
Williams was found guilty on Oct. 4, 2019 on 18 charges, including:
- Two counts of aggravated murder
- Four counts of murder
- Two counts of aggravated robbery
- Two county of aggravated burglary
- Two counts of felonious assault
- Six counts of having weapons while under disability
Williams will not be eligible for parole until he has served 31 years in prison.
