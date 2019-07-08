Columbus family reunited with dog, lost for four years, in Clark County

Dog reunited with its family after being lost for four year (Clark County Animal Shelter)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A dog was reunited with its family after four years of being missing, thanks to a microchip.

The Clark County Dog shelter says the stray dog was found on July 6 and used its microchip to locate the dog’s owners, who had kept their information up-to-date.

Three hours after notifying them that their dog was safe, the owners from Columbus were in Springfield to be reunited with their dog.

The dog’s owners began searching for the dog in Franklin County in Columbus to no avail. It’s unclear how the dog got to Clark County.

“We always push for dogs to have a microchip because it’s such a great secondary tool for owners,” Clark County Dog Shelter Manager Kat Stewart said. “If their license falls off, at least they have a microchip in place in case their dog gets lost.”

A microchip is a permanent identification method used to help locate missing animals. When the chip, typically the size of a grain of rice, is scanned, it brings up the dog’s identification and owner information, including contact information.

