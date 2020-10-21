Columbus-based Mexican grocery store opens location in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — La Plaza Tapatia, a Columbus-based Mexican Grocery Store, is opening a new location in Tipp City next to the old Foodtown.

The soft opening for the grocery store is Wednesday, Oct. 21, but a Grand Opening celebration will follow. The store plans to have food trucks and giveaways.

A spokesperson for La Plaza Tapatia said that they have been working closely with Miami County Public Health over the past several months and they’ll provide an update on the grand opening soon.