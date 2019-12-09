Columbus-based Condado Tacos coming to The Greene

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Columbus-based taco restaurant will soon open a new location at The Greene in Beavercreek.

Since its opening in 2014, the business has added locations in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Detroit.

Condado Tacos specializes in creating unique tacos, guacamole, tequila, and margaritas at affordable prices. They offer salsas, toppings, proteins, and tortilla chips all made from scratch.

Their build-your-own model allows patrons to choose exactly what they want, from the toppings to creatively-stuffed taco shells.

“We are looking forward to opening our first Dayton-area restaurant in 2020. We were initially drawn to the community because of its great food, art and local entertainment. Condado has been expanding quickly and we hope to be able to announce final plans for this location soon,” said Joe Kahn, Founder and CEO.

