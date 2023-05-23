DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person died after a car and a concrete mixer collided in Monroe on Monday, May 22.

According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 82-year-old William Mapes was driving west on Greentree Road, near the intersection with Union Road. At approximately 8:30 a.m., Mapes went left of center, colliding head-on with a concrete mixer that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Emergency crews brought Mapes to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. OSP said the driver of the concrete mixer was not injured in the collision.