College students share reaction to Kavanaugh-Ford hearing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - After watching the Kavanuagh-Ford hearing Thursday, college students expressed varying opinions about the issue, and some say they still haven't made up their minds about who they believe.

2 NEWS spoke with several students from the University of Dayton Thursday night. Some said the emotion expressed by both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh stood out to them.

For freshman Jameson Parker, the emotion made the hearing "exhausting" to watch.

"There's really no corroboration between witnesses or facts or evidence," Parker said. "It's kind of a 'he said, she said' battle right now which is pretty ugly. But so all I can hope is due process happens."

Rachel LaFerriere, another UD student, said she believes people's opinions may be different if the accusations were revealed at a different time.

"How different would this have been and how much would have people believed her had this been years ago?" she said. "I think that the fact that it is coming at such a crucial time for him that people are showing more resistance to believing her."

The students we spoke with agreed it's an important time for the 'Me Too' movement and said they believe women should be heard regarding sexual assault and harassment.

They also agreed the Kavanaugh-Ford issue has become far too political and said they hope the senators make their decisions based on what they've heard in the hearing, not just based on their political party.

"This process shows that things in Washington are very divided, and I also think it shows that people get uncomfortable talking about specifically this subject," said Benjamin Crawford.