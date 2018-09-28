College students share reaction to Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - After watching the Kavanuagh-Ford hearing Thursday, college students expressed varying opinions about the issue, and some say they still haven't made up their minds about who they believe.
2 NEWS spoke with several students from the University of Dayton Thursday night. Some said the emotion expressed by both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh stood out to them.
For freshman Jameson Parker, the emotion made the hearing "exhausting" to watch.
"There's really no corroboration between witnesses or facts or evidence," Parker said. "It's kind of a 'he said, she said' battle right now which is pretty ugly. But so all I can hope is due process happens."
Rachel LaFerriere, another UD student, said she believes people's opinions may be different if the accusations were revealed at a different time.
"How different would this have been and how much would have people believed her had this been years ago?" she said. "I think that the fact that it is coming at such a crucial time for him that people are showing more resistance to believing her."
The students we spoke with agreed it's an important time for the 'Me Too' movement and said they believe women should be heard regarding sexual assault and harassment.
They also agreed the Kavanaugh-Ford issue has become far too political and said they hope the senators make their decisions based on what they've heard in the hearing, not just based on their political party.
"This process shows that things in Washington are very divided, and I also think it shows that people get uncomfortable talking about specifically this subject," said Benjamin Crawford.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
College students share reaction to Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
After watching the Kavanuagh-Ford hearing Thursday, college students expressed varying opinions about the issue, and some say they still haven't made up their minds about who they believe.Read More »
-
Jefferson Township crash sends 1 to the hospital
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Manning Road just east of Weaver Road for a single vehicle crash around 6:42 pm.Read More »
-
Puppy still missing after being stolen from Beavercreek pet store
A police report obtained by 2 NEWS says a woman left Fetch Puppies at the Mall at Fairfield Commons carrying the French Bulldog without paying for it on September 20.Read More »
-
Historic interurban car arrives at Carillon Park
A Dayton-built interurban car from 1903 was placed at the new Heritage Center for Regional Leadership that is still under construction.Read More »
-
Shoes 4 the Shoeless collecting items for ravished North Carolina town
Pollocksville, North Carolina, a community of just 300, was devastated by Florence.Read More »